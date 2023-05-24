A video of surging UFC lightweight contender, Jalin Turner training with superstar Khamzat Chimaev recently surfaced, and left fans in awe.

In the video, Turner, who fights at 155 lbs, looks to be nearly the same size as Chimaev, who has fluctuated between 170 lbs and 185 lbs. Given the fact that Chimaev missed weight last time around, and is rumoured to be fighting at 185 from now on, fans were left all the more surprised.

The video was released as part of a tweet from @mmamania. The pair were spotted training in Dubai, and appear to be engaging in some light sparring. Neither fighter has an officially scheduled bout on the horizon, which may explain why Turner looks so big.

Regardless, fans were shocked to see him, and wondered how he could ever make the lightweight limit of 155 lbs.

Check out the tweet here:

MMA Mania @mmamania Jalin Turner working with Khamzat Chimaev

Jalin Turner working with Khamzat Chimaev https://t.co/sOE1O1Da86

Twitter user @Yannis_S_ remarked on the size of Turner, saying:

"Jalin Turner can make LW but Khamzat can’t make WW? Crazy"

Yannis @Yannis_S_ @mmamania Jalin Turner can make LW but Khamzat can’t make WW? Crazy @mmamania Jalin Turner can make LW but Khamzat can’t make WW? Crazy

User @Kauf1007 added:

"Turner is massive for 155 lol"

Kauf20 @Kauf1007 @mmamania Turner is massive for 155 lol @mmamania Turner is massive for 155 lol

@FightJester also commented on Turner's appearance, stating:

"Guess which is the middleweight and which is the lightweight"

Ross @FightJester @mmamania Guess which is the middleweight and which is the lightweight @mmamania Guess which is the middleweight and which is the lightweight

In the video, Khamzat Chimaev can be seen giving Turner some tips on his wrestling. User @Ragingjf picked up on that, tweeting:

"Very smart by Jalin. Especially after the last fight. He's a fun fighter. It was a little bit anti-climactic after the last fight since Gamrot just mostly wrestled but it definitely exposed holes in Jalins game which he's now filling"

Ahid @Ragingjf 🏾 @mmamania Very smart by Jalin. Especially after the last fight. He's a fun fighter. It was a little bit anti climactic after the last fight since Gamrot just mostly wrestled but it definitely exposed holes in Jalins game which he's now filling @mmamania Very smart by Jalin. Especially after the last fight. He's a fun fighter. It was a little bit anti climactic after the last fight since Gamrot just mostly wrestled but it definitely exposed holes in Jalins game which he's now filling 👏🏾

Other fans noted Turner's commitment to the sport, and offered support to him. User @connorbeautrow said:

"Bro about to take over 155"

Khamzat Chimaev's next fight yet to be announced, Potential matchup against Kamaru Usman rumored

Earlier this week, rumors that both Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev asked to fight each other surfaced on social media. Things were somewhat unclear, as the weight class they would fight at was a big point of contention.

Now, Khamzat Chimaev has escalated his callouts. In a recent interview, Chimaev urged Usman to sign the contract, stating:

MMA Fanatics @MMAfanaticsFR Le message de Khamzat Chimaev à Kamaru Usman 🥶 Le message de Khamzat Chimaev à Kamaru Usman 🥶 https://t.co/s8r2NTQYwy

"I want to say to Usman, I am ready, just sign the contract, let's fight, let's make money. He wants to (make) money, he wants the money fight, let's go, I'll squeeze your head off. 82, 84, 77, for me doesn't matter, let's go."

Poll : 0 votes