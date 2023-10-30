Jeremy Miado banking on elite counterstriking to end rivalry with Lito Adiwang: “I’ll be adjusting to whatever Lito wants to do”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Jeremy Miado will compete in a huge match-up that could have major implications for his quest in the promotion’s strawweight MMA division. Having faced and defeated Lito Adiwang at ONE X last year, the two Filipino contenders are now set to run it back 18 months from their first meeting.

With a victory over ‘Thunder Kid’ last year, Jeremy Miado was able to continue his win streak, which, most recently, included a victory over Danial Williams at ONE on Prime Video 3. Unfortunately for ‘The Jaguar,’ his positive momentum under the ONE Championship banner came to an end when he met Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11 this past June.

The Russian prospect was able to find the submission victory in the first round and went on to face former kingpin Joshua Pacio in a pivotal contenders match-up. This makes his match-up with Adiwang have even more stakes than the first time around, with both men needing a victory in order to climb back up the strawweight ladder.

With his opponent only recently making his return to competition following the injuries he suffered in defeat to Jeremy Miado, ‘Thunder Kid’ has a lot of lost time to make up for, which he can do by evening the score with his former foe. On the other hand, a victory for ‘The Jaguar’ proves that he still deserves to be in and around the title picture despite his loss last time out.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jeremy Miado spoke about the match-up and how his approach to facing Adiwang hasn’t changed much since their first meeting. Instead, the 30-year-old believes that he will need to adapt to however his opponent decides to approach their rematch:

“Of course, my counters and my reach are still some of my best weapons, but we will also adjust accordingly as the fight goes on. I really don’t know what Lito’s game plan will be, but I assure you that I’ll be adjusting to whatever Lito wants to do.”

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America this Friday, November 3.