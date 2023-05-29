Jeremy Miado bares what he learned from Fabricio Andrade about weight cut and hydration

After failing to meet the requirements of the scales in his last bout, ONE rising star Jeremy Miado is confident he won’t make the same mistake this time around.

After all, he picked up some tricks of the trade from reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade about weight and hydration.

‘The Jaguar’ said he learned a lot from ‘Wonder Boy’ and will apply this knowledge in his upcoming fight with Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs Menshikov on Prime Video.

He shared in an interview with ONE Championship:

“It was more on the time when I should be hydrating and when to sweat it out a little ahead of the weigh-ins itself. Probably a week before the fight or even before the weigh-ins, I’ll give his advice a shot and whether it works out for me or not. I also want to test myself whether my urine passes the test or not.”

Andrade is indeed a great role model for Miado since he never had issues with weight and hydration throughout his stellar run in ONE Championship so far.

The Singapore-based promotion, of course, has adopted a revolutionary weight and hydration testing protocol, to ensure fighters’ safety. Now armed with new knowledge, Miado is eager to right his wrongs and extend his winning streak to five next month.

While he was able to knock out Danial Williams in thrilling fashion at ONE on Prime Video 3, his impressive performance was marred by that failed hydration test, leading to the match being contested at catchweight.

Still, Miado will have a chance to enter the strawweight rankings and perhaps even the world title picture against champion Jarred Brooks, if he can give Malachiev a rude welcome at ONE Fight Night 11.

The entire event, which will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on June 9, will air live in US primetime and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

