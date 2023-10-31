Jeremy Miado believes Lito Adiwang can’t trouble him much apart from ‘the power in his hands and kicks’

Jeremy Miado feels his skill set and arsenal will be too much for Lito Adiwang to handle when they run it back in a strawweight MMA duel at ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3.

‘The Jaguar’ earned a triumph over Adiwang when they met at ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary spectacle, ONE X, in March last year.

The 30-year-old Marrok Force affiliate took home the win after ‘Thunder Kid’ buckled his knee somewhere past the midway point of the second stanza.

With an eagerness to prove that he’s superior to the HIIT Studio athlete and that he was a deserving winner of their first clash, Jeremy Miado hasn’t cut any corners as he prepares for battle inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, the Albay native gave his insights on his upcoming contest and revealed the only upper hand Adiwang will have over him.

He said:

“The only advantage that he has over me is his power, the power in his hands and kicks.”

Jeremy Miado certainly has a good eye for recognizing his foe’s talent.

Adiwang made a name for himself at ONE Warrior Series with his explosive striking style, which earned him a contract at the world’s largest martial arts organization.

‘Thunder Kid’ took the opportunity to compete on the largest stage of combat sports alongside elite opponents like duck to water, achieving three finishes in his first four fights.

However, he fell short against the then-promotional newcomer and current divisional king Jarred Brooks when they contested at ONE: Next Gen III in November 2021. Following that loss, he found himself on the wrong end of a victory again due to an unfortunate injury he picked up versus Miado just four months later.

Despite the setback, Adiwang made up for lost time with a cracking 23-second win over Indonesia’s Adrian Mattheis in the curtain raiser of ONE Friday Fights 34 last month.

Only time will tell whether Jeremy Miado can repeat history and get another pivotal win over Adiwang later this week. If he fails to do so, ‘Thunder Kid’ could come knocking at the door of the ranked contenders as he eyes a rematch against Brooks.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in to ONE Fight Night 16 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3.