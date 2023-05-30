Jeremy Miado confident a world title shot is next for him if he beats Mansur Malachiev

Jeremy Miado believes he’s ready for world title contention once he gets his business done at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. The Filipino dynamo will face undefeated Russian brawler Mansur Malachiev on the June 9 card at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Miado said that an emphatic win over Malachiev would put him in a position to challenge Jarred Brooks for the ONE strawweight world title.

Miado, who’s outside of the top five strawweight rankings, is riding a four-fight winning streak with all four of his wins against Miao Li Tao, Lito Adiwang, and Danial Williams all coming by vicious knockout.

In the interview, Miado said:

“I’m riding a four-fight winning streak right now and if I knockout my upcoming opponent, that’s going to be five-straight wins and all of them by knockout. They might just give me a chance then”

However, Malachiev won’t be an easy man to beat. The 31-year-old is a punishing grappler with eight of his 10 wins coming by either a knockout or a submission.

The Dagestani fighter is also on a streak of three straight submission wins at his former promotion Eagle Fighting Championship.

Nevertheless, Miado has a proven track record on the global stage. He is one of the most fearless fighters in the stacked strawweight division and has an absurd 100 percent finish rate in ONE Championship. ‘The Jaguar’ is a natural striker with a combined professional record of 76-7 in his kickboxing and boxing career.

It will be an interesting clash of styles between Miado and Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11, and fans in North America can catch the entire card live and for free via Prime Video.

