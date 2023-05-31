Jeremy Miado credits his team of coaches for instilling confidence and knowledge

Going into ONE Fight Night 11, Jeremy Miado is on the best run of his career in ONE Championship.

After finishing Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams last year, the Filipino warrior brought his winning run to four matches, and he aims to add another digit to the record when he returns next.

The Filipino contender will look to make it five in a row on June 9 when he faces undefeated Russian sensation Mansur Malachiev.

Malachiev, a grappling-heavy fighter, is looking to take away everything that Miado has worked for over the past couple of years, and from there he wants to continue stirring up the division until he gets his shot at a world title.

As a result, Miado knows that he will have to use all his acquired experience and knowledge to stop the hype surrounding the promotional newcomer.

With one more win, he could set himself for a possible shot at Jarred Brooks’ strawweight crown. A loss, however, could send him immediately down the pecking order, with plenty of young stars ready to make their climb up the talent-filled division.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan ahead of the biggest fight of his career, Jeremy Miado spoke about the current run that he is on and how his confidence and preparation is at an all-time high right now thanks to his own work ethic and coaches:

“I get my confidence from my effort and in my training. Of course, I also get it from training with the right coaches and the knowledge that they impart to me.”

ONE Fight Night 11 will be available live and for free for North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes