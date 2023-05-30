Jeremy Miado feels anxiety and excitement ahead of bout with dangerous Mansur Malachiev

Marrok Force standout Jeremy Miado is now feeling the rush of competition as his next fight approaches.

The Filipino strawweight will return to action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok. He is set to take on ONE Championship newcomer Mansur Malachiev in a featured strawweight mixed martial arts clash.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Jeremy Miado said he is already pumped up and looking forward to putting out a good showing come fight night.

‘The Jaguar’ said:

“I’m still a little anxious about the fight, but I’m leaning more towards excitement rather than anything because that’s when I get to showcase my new skills and find out what else I’m lacking to excel in the sport.”

As he prepares for a dangerous Mansur Malachiev, Jeremy Miado is banking on the momentum he has generated from winning his last four fights.

His last victory came at the expense of Thai-Australian fireball Danial Williams, who he defeated by technical knockout (punches) in the third round last October.

Jeremy Miado recognizes that his match at ONE Fight Night 11 is crucial as a loss could easily set him back, which is why he is training hard, leaving no stone unturned, to come up with the best possible performance and win.

Meanwhile, looking to frustrate ‘The Jaguar’ is Mansur Malachiev, who is an elite wrestler, dominating the Russian circuit with an unblemished 10-0 record prior to signing with ONE Championship.

He is currently training with Universal Fighters along with some of the best warriors in Russia with the goal of becoming a fighter to reckon with in the ONE strawweight division.

ONE Fight Night 11 will take place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

