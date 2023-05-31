Jeremy Miado feels shot at strawweight world title will largely depend on outcome of Mansur Malachiev clash

Jeremy Miado is well aware of the high stakes that are set for his upcoming strawweight tilt at ONE Fight Night 11.

Looking to continue the best run of his career by adding a fifth consecutive win, Miado will face off alongside undefeated Russian Mansur Malachiev on June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Stepping into the circle for his debut in ONE Championship, Malachiev is looking to make a huge impact in the promotion by taking out one of the best athletes in the strawweight division.

With his momentum and a possible ranked spot in the division on the line, a win here for the Filipino warrior against a rising prospect would guarantee him a big fight towards the end of the year.

As he gets closer and closer to his aspirations of challenging for the strawweight world championship, currently held by Jarred Brooks, Jeremy Miado knows that there is a lot riding on this next fight and his performance inside the circle.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘The Jaguar’ spoke about the matchup and what he can potentially gain from a win:

“I think yes [I will get a shot at gold], depending mainly on my performance during the fight.”

There is no secret to what his opponent will try to do come fight night. With an extensive grappling background that has led him onto an unbeaten resume, Malachiev is looking to make an instant impact at the Singapore-based organization.

Despite everything that is on the line, Miado believes that all the experience he has gained will push him to another massive win under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be available live and for free for North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription.

