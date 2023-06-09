Jeremy Miado happy for support from wife on his fight career: “I’m lucky to have her”

Filipino strawweight mixed martial arts sensation ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado is on the cusp of a top five berth in his division. If he can defeat his highly regarded next opponent, he could very well find himself a spot among the strawweight elite, or perhaps even position himself as next in line to compete for ONE gold.

There’s no doubt that Miado puts the necessary hours in at the gym working on his skills. It’s this hard work and dedication that has brought him success in his craft.

‘The Jaguar’ is no doubt a hard-working athlete. However, Miado is also quick to give credit where credit is due.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Miado gave props to his wife, who has supported him throughout his career.

‘The Jaguar’ said:

“I’m lucky to have a wife like her. She knows that being a fighter isn’t easy. Whatever the situation, she understands it, like in this case, I left them in Bangkok to train here in Phuket, but she understands. She knows that we have a purpose here, she knows that sacrifices have to be made. I’m lucky to have her. She gives way so I can focus on my ONE career.”

Miado has the chance to make his wife proud and ensure their hard work does not go to waste by winning his next fight.

‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado is set to face dangerous Russian newcomer Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the updates on ONE Fight Night 11

