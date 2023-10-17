Jeremy Miado praises Lito Adiwang for “coming back stronger than before” from harrowing knee injury

Jeremy Miado has nothing but respect for his ONE Fight Night 16 opponent, Lito Adiwang.

On November 3, ONE Championship heads back to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for another stacked night of fights, including two massive world title fights. In the main event of the evening, reigning world titleholders Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a champion vs. champion showdown to crown a new bantamweight kickboxing king.

But first, fans inside the Mecca of Muay Thai will be treated to a long-awaited rematch between two of the most exciting strawweights in the sport as Jeremy Miado looks to get back into the win column against Lito Adiwang.

The two Filipino warriors first met at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022 with Miado coming out on top after Adiwang suffered a devastating knee injury in the second round.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan in a face-to-face interview with his opponent, Jeremy Miado has nothing but the utmost respect for Adiwang and admires his ability to bounce back from such a brutal injury.

“I’ll approach it the same as all my fights,” Miado said. I always give respect to my opponents. Every fighter I’ve fought are true warriors with world-class skills. For Lito Adiwang, I admire him for recovering from his injury and coming back stronger than before.”

Since coming up short against Jeremy Miado last year, Lito Adiwang has bounced back, scoring a highlight-reel-worthy 23-second knockout against Adrian Matheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September. Will ‘Thunder Kid’ even the series against Miado, or will ‘The Jaguar’ go two-up on his countryman?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16 live and for free in U.S. primetime on November 3.