Jeremy Miado pushes himself to the limit heading into ONE Fight Night 11

Jeremy Miado is going the extra mile during his training camp for ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Miado has solidified himself as a mainstay in the ONE strawweight division. After ten fights in the promotion, ‘The Jaguar’ has several impressive wins and highlight-reel finishes, but he hasn’t reached his goal of becoming a world champion.

On June 9, Miado will look to extend his four-fight win streak and potentially earn a world title shot. The 30-year-old has been matched up against Mansur Malachiev, a promotional newcomer with a 10-0 professional MMA record. ‘The Jaguar’ recently posted a video on Instagram of himself training, with the caption saying:

“Hard Saturday!!! Thanks a lot to our coaches @coltk_mma @coachdjjackson @gumby_bjj @southsidemma_thailand 🙏🔥”

Jeremy Miado began his ONE Championship tenure with a promotional record of 2-4. Since then, Miado has won four consecutive fights, beginning with a win against Miao Li Tao in November 2019. After winning back-to-back fights against Miao, ‘The Jaguar’ emerged as a legitimate title contender by defeating Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams.

Meanwhile, Mansur Malachiev plans to put the strawweight division on notice with a win against Miado. The Russian fighter holds a 1-0 record with eight wins inside the distance. Malachiev fought his last four bouts in Eagle Fighting Championship, one of the premier MMA organizations in Russia.

Jeremy Miado vs. Mansur Malachiev is one of many intriguing matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

