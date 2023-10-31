Jeremy Miado says ‘finding openings’ key to victory against dangerous countryman Lito Adiwang

At ONE Fight Night 16, the opening contest of the night features a big rematch for Jeremy Miado.

On November 3, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, he will face off with Lito Adiwang 18 months on from their first meeting.

Going head-to-head at ONE: X last year, ‘The Jaguar’ was able to extend his win streak with a stoppage in the second round, which saw him keep his momentum pushing forward into later on that year.

Adiwang, on the other hand, suffered a setback that started with the loss itself, as the fight saw him suffer injuries that would keep him out for a year and a half.

After making his return to competition at ONE Friday Fights 34 with a 23-second finish over Adrian Mattheis, ‘Thunder Kid’ is out to make up for all the lost time by getting back to winning ways under the ONE Championship banner.

By facing Miado for a second time, Adiwang has the opportunity to reverse his fortunes, cap off an incredible comeback, and really push toward the top of the strawweight MMA division.

‘The Jaguar,’ on the other hand, is looking to rebound from his loss to Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11 earlier this year by racking up a second win over his fellow Filipino contender.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jeremy Miado spoke about the keys to victory this time around as he hopes to replicate the success he had in their first meeting:

“In the first fight, I was really timing that opening each time he came in. That’s one thing that I’m working on – finding those openings and connecting on those shots.”

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs Andrade will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.