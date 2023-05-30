Jeremy Miado says he’s ready to crack open his ground and pound if the opportunity presents itself 

Jeremy Miado steps inside the circle for the first time in 2023, and he will look to continue the momentum that he carried through 2022.

Last year, the Filipino warrior secured highly fashionable finishes over Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams, a pair of victories that took his winning streak under the ONE spotlight to four.

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, the Filipino contender aims to add his fifth consecutive win against undefeated Russian Mansur Malachiev. Coming into ONE Championship to make his debut in the promotion, Malachiev has attracted some hype thanks to his wins in Europe.

There are no doubts about the dangers that Malachiev can present to Miado in this fight with his strong wrestling background that has helped him overcome world-class opponents so far.

However, with an ever-evolving game, Jeremy Miado believes that his grappling will be enough to stop his opponent from controlling where the fight takes place.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘The Jaguar’ said that not only does he think he has an answer for his opponent’s specialist skillset, but he may also look to secure his own takedowns if the opportunity is there.

The strawweight athlete said:

“If there are moments where I can take him down and an opportunity to land shots from the top, I wouldn’t be opposed to giving it a shot.”

If he is able to secure the win inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Miado will surely position himself as a favorite for a shot at Jarred Brooks’ strawweight world championship.

ONE Fight Night 11, headlined by Regian Eersel defending his lightweight Muay Thai world championship against Dmitry Menshikov, will be available live and for free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

