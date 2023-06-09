Jeremy Miado shares story of how he ended up training in Bangkok

Filipino strawweight mixed martial arts sensation ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado is one of the most talented MMA fighters to come out of the Philippines.

The 30-year-old from Manila credits his success to pursuing training overseas. Today, he fights out of Marrok Force in Bangkok, but has also traveled around Thailand, training at different gyms.

Just how did ‘The Jaguar’ end up in ‘the land of a thousand smiles’? In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Miado shared the story of how he began training in Bangkok, and it involves a fellow ONE athlete.

‘The Jaguar’ said:

“It all started when Covid shut everything down. We’re all in our homes, no jobs, no livelihood, our gym just closed. Then we found out that Marrok Force were looking for scholars. My wife, who’s a friend of Denice [Zamboanga], asked if we can camp out here and get scholarships and Denice helped us out in connecting us with Marrok. We got accepted.”

With the help of ONE atomweight Denice Zamboanga, Miado was able to make it to Marrok Force and work on his skills there. Training away from home for a long period has been a sacrifice, according to Miado.

The Filipino added:

“We had to leave our one-year-old son. It wasn’t easy but we had to take the risk. Back when I was in the Philippines, I was inconsistent in ONE, I would win a fight and then lose the other. I didn’t have a lot of training partners in the Philippines, I was only working with my wife and my brother and I was also their coach. It’s hard. I have to make that sacrifice for me to reach my goals and win a championship.”

A fringe contender in the stacked strawweight division in ONE Championship, Miado will make sure his hard work does not go to waste.

‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado is set to face dangerous Russian newcomer Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

