Jeremy Miado will rely on his takedown defense and striking if things get rough 

At ONE Fight Night 11, Jeremy Miado will look to build on the best run of his career yet.

Standing in his way, however, is undefeated Russian Mansur Malachiev, who is looking to steal all of his momentum when they collide inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, June 9.

A victory for the debutant will certainly launch him right into the upper echelons of the division. However, ‘The Jaguar’ has been on a hot streak and he’s ready to do everything he can to return home with the win.

After losing consecutive fights, Miado made the right adjustments in his career, and it’s safe to say, that all the sacrifices he has made have paid off.

With four consecutive wins now, each coming by way of finish, he is within touching distance of a strawweight world championship shot.

Coming into June 9, the task for Miado seems simple but this is a game plan that is far easier said than done. If he is able to keep the fight standing, his striking will surely get the job done just like it has in his last four fights.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 30-year-old spoke about the match-up with Malachiev and how he sees the fight going down:

“If [ Mansur Malachiev] ever gets me down, I know I can get back up and pick him off with my striking.”

With one final test at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Jeremy Miado knows exactly what he must do when he steps inside the Circle.

ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

