Jeremy Pacatiw ‘excited’ to tango alongside undefeated Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 28: “A milestone in my MMA journey”

Jeremy Pacatiw is ready to rise to the occasion at ONE Fight Night 28.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The Juggernaut' is set to square off with undefeated Russian standout Ibragim Dauev.

While Pacatiw is riding the momentum of back-to-back wins inside the Circle, his scrap with Dauev this Friday night will be his first time competing in 10 months.

With that on top of putting his spot in the bantamweight MMA top five on the line against a fighter who's never been beaten, Pacatiw recognizes the amount of pressure accompanying his return to the action.

However, instead of letting the pressure of the moment overwhelm him, he sees this as an opportunity to break new ground in his mixed martial arts career. Speaking to The MMA Superfan, he said:

"Of course, the pressure is still there. But I should take it as a milestone in my MMA journey. I need to give my best even if he hasn’t been active as well, because I know he is still dangerous. He wants to fight, so he will have prepared very well for this one. We have the same goal to win this fight. So I’m just excited."

Jeremy Pacatiw feels good about his career trajectory following first loss inside the Circle

Through four appearances under the ONE Championship banner, Jeremy Pacatiw is 3-1 with wins over Chen Rui, Tial Thang, and wang Shuo. His only loss thus far came against the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, Fabricio Andrade.

Since the loss to 'Wonder Boy,' Pacatiw is sitting on two straight wins and a third win in a row could inch him even closer to a potential rematch with Andrade.

"I feel that after my fight against Fabricio Andrade, my trajectory has been good," Pacatiw added. "I need to keep on winning, and I need to win this fight."

Will he extend his win streak to three, or will Ibragim Dauev keep his 'O' intact and secure himself a spot in the bantamweight MMA rankings?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

