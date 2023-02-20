Jeremy Pacatiw is excited to watch both Tawanchai and Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 7

Team Lakay bantamweight fighter Jeremy Pacatiw is excited for ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video, happening later this week in Bangkok.

Not only is ‘The Juggernaut’ interested in the main event between Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker for the vacant ONE bantamweight world title, but also the other featured fights.

Jeremy Pacatiw named in particular those involving reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and submission grappling ace Danielle Kelly.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“There are some pretty good fights on this card. Obviously the main event. Tawanchai makes a first defense of his belt, that’s going to be a good fight, too. And then we have Danielle Kelly, one of the biggest rising stars in ONE. I’m excited to watch both of them.”

Tawanchai will make his first defense of the world title he won last September. He faces off against Turkish challenger Jamal ‘Yeniceri’ Yusupov. Their fight will be the co-headlining event for ONE’s second Amazon show of the year.

American fighter Kelly, meanwhile, will take on Japanese judoka Ayaka Miura in a catchweight submission grappling showdown. They are set to make history as the first women to compete in grappling at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Jeremy Pacatiw last fought in December in Manila, defeating Tial Thang of Myanmar by submission in the second round. It was his second victory in three fights in the promotion since making his debut in July 2021.

ONE Fight Night 7 action will be aired live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jeremy Pacatiw says John Lineker needs to showcase better defense in Fabricio Andrade rematch

Filipino bantamweight fighter Jeremy Pacatiw believes John Lineker has much to prove in his rematch for the vacant ONE bantamweight world championship at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video.

The Juggernaut, in particular, pointed to defense as something that ‘Hands of Stone’ has to address come fight night. That's after he was pummeled by Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade in their first title showdown, which ended in a no contest, back in October 2022.

Jeremy Pacatiw told The MMA Superfan in an interview:

“Yeah, Andrade’s striking is really different. We saw how Lineker’s eyes were practically closed. Maybe if Lineker uses better footwork or head movement, then he could put on a better performance and avoid getting hit because he just absorbed those shots.”

Watch the full interview below:

In their first encounter, Andrade was dominating Lineker with his effective distance game. However, an accidental hit to the groin by Andrade midway into the contest prevented a conclusive end to their bout.

Lineker is gunning for redemption in the rematch, not only after the beatdown he received from Andrade, but also to reclaim the bantamweight world title stripped from him prior to the fight last October for missing weight.

Meanwhile, there is no word yet on when Jeremy Pacatiw’s next fight will be. However, he is keeping himself busy by staying in shape with Team Lakay in the mountainous city of Baguio in the Philippines.

