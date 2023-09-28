Jeremy Pacatiw says Stephen Loman’s footwork will be key in avoiding John Lineker’s pressure

ONE bantamweight contender Jeremy Pacatiw is backing his fellow Filipino athlete Stephen Loman, in his upcoming fight against former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, John Lineker, this Friday, September 29, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This all-important bantamweight clash is part of the loaded ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video card. The winner is expected to get an automatic world title shot against reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan recently, the now Lions Nation MMA representative identified a key element in ‘The Sniper’s’ arsenal that can spell the big difference in the fight. The ‘Juggernaut’ said:

“Stephen’s footwork will be one of his main weapons against John Lineker. We all know Lineker has this never-say-die attitude. He relentlessly attacks with those heavy strikes of his.”

Pacatiw and Loman have trained together for years and became sparring partners during their time together in the famed Team Lakay in Baguio City, Philippines, and the former has witnessed the dedication and hard work of the latter, which resulted in Loman’s undefeated 3-0 record in ONE Championship.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Filipino is coming off a second-round submission victory over Tial Thang in December 2022 to bounce back from his February 2022 loss at the hands of Fabricio Andrade via first-round knockout.

Catch ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, as it is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.