Jeremy Pacatiw says training camp for Ibragim Dauev focused on polishing his full arsenal: “Unlearn the things we didn’t need”

Filipino bantamweight MMA contender Jeremy Pacatiw said his training for his scheduled return to action this week went well, and he is ready to mix it up on fight night.

The Lions Nation MMA affiliate battles Russian Ibragim Dauev in a featured bantamweight clash at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be the first match of 'The Juggernaut' since he was last in action in April last year, where he won by submission in the opening round over Wang Shuo of China.

Speaking on The MMA Superfan for his scheduled match at ONE Fight Night 28, Pacatiw spoke about the preparation he had for the match.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He said:

"Training has been good. We were able to improve on the things that we needed to improve and unlearn the things we didn’t need. During my time off, I was also active in kickboxing. I fought in the Asian Games. So, there is still progress in my striking."

Watch the interview below:

Jeremy Pacatiw recently entered the top five bantamweight rankings, something he looks to build on at ONE Fight Night 28 to propel his push for a world title shot. He has won his last two matches, and three of four fights to date in ONE Championship.

His opponent, Dauev, meanwhile, will be making his second ONE outing following a winning debut in January last year over Filipino-Kiwi fighter Mark Abelardo by decision.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jeremy Pacatiw believes he has improved since absorbing his first defeat in ONE Championship

Jeremy Pacatiw said he has significantly improved as a fighter since absorbing his first defeat in ONE Championship. He is looking to continue showcasing that at ONE Fight Night 28.

The Filipino fighter lost to now-ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in his second outing in the promotion in February 2022. He lost by knockout in the first round after being hit with a solid knee to the body.

He spoke about the defeat and the adjustments he made in the aftermath in the same interview with The MMA Superfan, saying:

"I feel that after my fight against Fabricio Andrade, my trajectory has been good. I need to keep on winning, and I need to win this fight."

Since losing to Andrade, Jeremy Pacatiw has bounced back with two submission victories over Burmese Tial Thang (December 2022) and Chinese Wang Shuo (April 2024).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.