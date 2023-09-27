Jeremy Pacatiw on Stephen Loman’s underrated striking: “You never know where his attacks are coming”

Jeremy Pacatiw cautioned not to underestimate the striking of fellow Filipino fighter Stephen Loman, which he said is among the impressive ones he has seen in the game.

‘The Sniper’ Loman is set to see action at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29. He will battle former bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker at the event taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Pacatiw shared his take on what his former stablemate at Team Lakay Stephen Loman has going for him against Lineker, and what he must do to get the win.

‘The Juggernaut', who is now fighting out of Lions Nation MMA, said:

“Stephen’s striking is beautiful to watch. You never know where his attacks are coming from. For this matchup, Stephen will need to mix it up. That’s going to be his weapon against John Lineker. His footwork in the striking exchanges, then he can change levels with his wrestling. His control on the ground will be his strong suit.”

Watch the interview below:

Stephen Loman, who is the No. 2 contender in the bantamweight division, has been undefeated in three fights so far in ONE Championship. His last victory was in November 2022, when he defeated former divisional king Bibiano Fernandes by unanimous decision.

But despite the long break, Stephen Loman has been constantly training with his group at Team Lakay in preparation for a big fight such as the one at hand.

John Lineker, for his part, bounced back in his last fight in August, fashioning out a come-from-behind, last-second technical knockout victory over South Korean Kim Jae Woong.

‘Hands of Stone,’ the No. 1 bantamweight contender, lost in his bid to reclaim the world title in the division in February, when he was stopped by TKO in the fourth round by reigning champion Fabricio Andrade.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.