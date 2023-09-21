Jessa Khan bares her plan to break Danielle Kelly's defenses and “get her to tap” this time around

IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan is determined to break through Danielle Kelly’s impressive defense and score a submission over the ONE Championship superstar.

On September 29, history will be made as ONE crowns the first-ever atomweight women’s submission grappling world champion. Competing for the inaugural crown will be photogenic fan favorite Danielle Kelly and Cambodian-American standout Jessa Khan.

Both women are plenty familiar with one another, having previously met under the WNO banner in 2021. On that night, Khan’s hand was raised as the victor, though she was unable to secure a submission against Kelly. With their long-awaited rematch now taking place on combat sport’s biggest stage, Khan is determined to score a decisive victory.

To do that, she knows that it’ll require finding a way around Danielle Kelly’s nearly impenetrable defense.

“Me and my professor, we've rewatched my fights back then,” Khan said in an interview with ONE Championship. “And so we're just trying to figure out what submissions we should try this time in order to actually get her to tap, you know, just trying to review and study the match. But like I said, she had a good defense.”

Expand Tweet

Since signing with the promotion in 2022, Kelly has yet to lose a matchup. With impressive victories over Mariia Mochanova and Ayaka Miura, she is ready to redeem herself against Jessa Khan and etch her name in the history books as ONE Championship’s first and (thus far) only women’s submission grappling world champion.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.