Jessa Khan ‘not too focused’ on Danielle Kelly’s strengths: “That stuff can get pretty intense”

Jessa Khan is not too bothered by what Danielle Kelly will bring to the table at ONE Fight Night 14.

On September 29, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the Cambodian-American athlete makes her promotional debut against the Silver Fox BJJ representative with the ONE atomweight submission grappling world title on the line.

The 21-year-old knows all about Kelly, having defeated her at a WNO contest in February 2021. Despite praising her strengths in past interviews, Jessa Khan admits that she does not want that to overshadow the work that she has put in throughout this training camp.

In a short podcast on The Shintaro Higashi Show, the Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy student admitted that focusing on her rival’s strengths instead of her own can get a bit consuming.

She said:

“I’ve been training for her just like any other person or any other competition. I don’t really focus too much on that other person's game because sometimes that stuff can get pretty intense. But obviously, I still have to study her game just to know what to look out for.”

Catch the interview here:

With so much on the line, the ONE Championship athlete does not want her mental state below her usual capacity. Her single-minded focus has led her to some of the best victories of her career, after all.

In May, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt claimed the gold medal in the 52kg division at the Southeast Asian Games while representing her grandmother’s nation of Cambodia.

Barely a month later, she was back at her best once more, as she became an IBJJF World Champion.

Looking at how things have panned out for Jessa Khan this year, she may be on the cusp of gaining another significant prize within the submission grappling realm at ONE Fight Night 14.

The entire bill will be free to watch live in U.S. primetime for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.