Jessa Khan says she doesn’t ‘really see too much’ in Danielle Kelly’s grappling game

Jessa Khan isn’t that impressed with rival Danielle Kelly.

The Cambodian-American star isn’t too high on her old foe’s abilities heading into their highly anticipated rematch.

Khan will face Kelly for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The world championship match will be the second time Khan and Kelly cross paths after the pair met at Who’s Number One in February 2021.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Khan said she's not much of an admirer of Kelly’s abilities.

Khan pointed out that Kelly’s main strength was her takedown game. Apart from that, the reigning women’s light featherweight IBJJF world champion said there was nothing more to say about the American grappler’s arsenal.

She said:

“To be honest, I don’t really see too much [in Kelly’s game]. Maybe her takedowns. I know in the other match we did, she was able to take me down.”

Both Khan and Kelly are considered among the top women’s submission grapplers in the world right now. While they’ve competed away from each other for more than two years, their rematch brings with it a whole new layer to their rivalry.

Khan tore through the IBJJF circuit and claimed the women’s light featherweight IBJJF world championship when she beat Thamires Aquino in the final.

Kelly, meanwhile, made global fame during her unbeaten run in ONE Championship. After settling for a draw with Mei Yamaguchi in her debut at ONE X, Kelly racked up two straight wins against Sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.