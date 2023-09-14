Jessa Khan says her style of jiu-jitsu is a perfect fit for ONE Championship: “My game is not about stalling”

Jessa Khan will bring her A-game when she steps inside the circle for the very first time at ONE Fight Night 14.

At the same time, the 21-year-old martial artist knows that the organization’s grappling ruleset is geared toward producing a firefight, with points deducted for stalling and delaying matches.

However, she believes no one has to be worried about her hampering any action, as her style is heavily reliant on attacking for submissions until the final bell.

During an interview with Alex Wendling, Jessa Khan had this to say about her approach to submission grappling contests ahead of her ONE Championship debut.

She said:

“Yeah, I mean, my game is not about stalling or like playing safe or like just going fighting at a slow pace. That's never really been my game.”

Watch the interview here:

With an opportunity to lay her hands on a second world championship in a matter of months, she admits there’s no time for fun and games when she squares off with Danielle Kelly for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world championship on September 29.

The young phenom has undergone an excruciating training regime over the past year, and the results have shown.

In May, Jessa Khan represented Cambodia at the 2023 SEA Games, collecting a gold medal after taking out some of the best grapplers across the Southeast Asian region.

Barely a month later, she achieved the pinnacle of her career when she took home the gold medal at the 2023 IBJJF Worlds.

Another victory in her next battle could only solidify her status as the best female grappler in the world. For her part, the Cambodian-American athlete hopes that will be the case.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free.