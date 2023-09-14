Jessa Khan says teaching kids jiu-jitsu is a win-win situation: “I want to learn as much as I can from them”

Despite being just 21 years of age, Jessa Khan is right at the forefront of submission grappling, and she has plenty more to offer in the coming years.

Having produced her career best moment earlier this year by winning a gold medal at the 2023 IBJJF Worlds, 2023 seems destined to be a breakout year for the grappler.

That momentum continues into ONE Fight Night 14, where she will face Danielle Kelly for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship. Making her ONE Championship debut on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Khan is focused on leaving the circle with the belt around her waist.

That doesn’t mean that she has completely forgotten about what got her to this stage in her career, though.

In a recent interview with Alex Wendling, the Cambodian-American competitor spoke about teaching kids jiu-jitsu and the benefits she reaps from it.

While her focus is on being a good teacher for the kids that attend her classes, she also takes lessons from wherever knowledge presents itself, giving her experience without even having to compete.

In the interview, Jessa Khan spoke about how this approach helps her to be a well-respected coach:

“I mean my main thing is, you know, I obviously try to do my best. I want to teach them and I want to learn as much as I can from them. That way I know I can get respect from like the kids and like the students, but also from their parents.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.