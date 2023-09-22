Jessa Khan says upcoming bout with Danielle Kelly feels bigger than their first match

IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan is admittedly feeling a bit nervous as she marches toward her ONE Championship debut against photogenic fan favorite Danielle Kelly on September 29.

Khan and Kelly are certainly no strangers against one another, having squared off under the WNO banner in 2021, but this time, the two women will compete on a global stage with millions of people around the world tuning in. That type of exposure is undeniably exciting for submission grappling fans, but it can wreak havoc on a competitor, particularly one making their promotional debut.

“Obviously, different organization, different event. I feel like they're definitely hyping this matchup a lot more than they did in the one that we did, like two years ago for the Super Fight. So yeah, I definitely feel a little nervous.”

Adding intrigue to Jessa Khan and Danielle Kelly’s long-awaited rematch is the addition of 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold. The winner of the bout will forever known as the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Kelly goes into the contested undefeated under the ONE banner with impressive showings against Mei Yamaguchi, Mariia Molchanova, and Ayaka Miura. That experience inside the Circle could prove invaluable as she takes on Jessa Khan who finds herself on a very impressive hot streak heading into ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

Jessa Khan steps into Singapore Indoor Stadium as a winner in her last five matches, a run that led her to an IBJJF world title in 2023. Can the Cambodian-American keep her streak alive and score her first ONE world title, or will Danielle Kelly redeem herself and head home with the win and the gold?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.