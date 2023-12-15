Jesse Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards full fight card details: Start time, venue, how to watch and more

WBO flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez is scheduled to face IBF flyweight titleholder Sunny Edwards in a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday, December 16, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The event is set to commence at 8 PM ET, with the main event ring walks expected to take place around 10:55 PM ET. However, the main event timings might change according to how long the undercard bouts take.

The fight card will be live-streamed on DAZN in around 200 countries globally. However, users in Argentina, Chile, or Colombia can only catch the event via the DAZN mobile app and not the web browser.

Interestingly, the event is not pay-per-view, and fans only need a subscription to watch the event. A DAZN subscription can be obtained for as low as $19.99 monthly on a 12-month contract in the USA.

Both fighters are undefeated in their careers so far, with Rodriguez holding a record of 18-0 and the Englishman sporting a similarly impressive 20-0. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, 'Bam' is a -210 favorite for the matchup against Edwards, who is a +165 underdog.

The entire fight card for Rodriguez vs. Edwards is given below:

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards ( For the IBF and WBO world flyweight titles)

Murodjon. Akhmadaliev vs. Kevin Gonzalez

Galal Yafai vs. Rocco Santomauro

Peter McGrail vs. Jarico O'Quinn

Arturo Popoca vs. Carlos Mujica

Junaid Boston vs. Gordie Russ II

Albert Gonzalez vs. Alexis Molina

Joe McGrail vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr.

Jesse Rodriguez predicts knockout over Sunny Edwards

Sunny Edwards predicted a knockout over his opponent in the lead-up to the event. However, Jesse Rodriguez has some predictions of his own for the fight.

In a promotional segment for Matchroom Boxing, the American brushed off his opponent's claims while also doubling down that he'll be the one dishing out the knockout:

"He doesn't have the power to knock me out, especially not in the first round. So that's just comedy to me. I definitely believe [that] this is a fight I [will] end before the 12th round."

Rodriguez added

"Just because he doesn't get tired with pressure fighters, flat-footed [against] pressure fighters, but I have the footwork to go along with pressure. So, he is in for a rude awakening. At the end of the fight, I see myself victorious"

Catch Jesse Rodriguez's comments below: