Jesse Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

WBO flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez and IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards are set to lock horns inside the squared circle this weekend. The highly anticipated matchup will go down at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, USA.

The event will be underway at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT or 1 am UK, while the main event ringwalks are scheduled for 10:55 pm ET or 7:55 pm PT or 3:55 am GMT. The timings could potentially change depending on the duration of the fights.

The card will feature five more highly exciting bouts. Joe McGrail will kick off the event with his featherweight fight against Edgar Ortiz Jr. Junaid Bostan will go up against Gordie Russ II in a super welterweight contest.

Peter McGrail is scheduled to fight Ja'Rico O'Quinn in a super bantamweight fight, while Galal Yafai will go up against Rocco Santomauro. In the co-main event, super bantamweights Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Kevin Gonzalez will lock horns.

Jesse Rodriguez gives bold prediction for his fight against Sunny Edwards

Jesse Rodriguez is walking into the biggest test of his career this weekend against Sunny Edwards. Rodriguez is the younger of the two at 23 years old and has a record of 18 wins and no losses. Of those 18 wins, 11 have come via knockout, and 'Bam' is eyeing his 12th knockout victory this Saturday.

Ahead of the fight, Rodriguez sat down for an interview with Boxing Scene, where he was asked to comment on the challenge he has in the form of Edwards. Despite calling the latter a "very good fighter," 'Bam' believes he has what it takes to knock him out.

Claiming that the "sky is the limit" for him, Jesse Rodriguez had this to say:

“This fight is going to be exciting. The sky is the limit for me; anybody, anywhere. He’s a very good fighter, very technical, very skillful, fast, smart. I knew one day down the line we would meet up and here it is. He hasn’t been in with someone with the skills I have, and with the power on top of that. I don’t care what it takes, I’m going to win, I’m taking his belt, and I’m taking his ‘0’. I’m going to knock him out.”