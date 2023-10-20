“Jesus Christ, imagine taking one of those shots” - Fighters, fans alike in awe of Liam Harrison’s concussive power

Fighters and fans are impressed by Liam Harrison’s relentless power.

Following a slow run at featherweight, Harrison joined the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division, where he showcased his world-class skills. The Leeds native secured back-to-back first-round knockouts, leading to a world title shot against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O.

Unfortunately for ‘Hitman,’ Nong-O destroyed his legs with kicks to secure a first-round TKO world title defense. Since then, Harrison has been recovering from knee surgery and plans to return over the next few months.

Liam Harrison recently provided an update for fans by sharing a video on Instagram of himself destroying pads while training. The social media post was captioned:

“Loving my time here in Vancouver🇨🇦. Especially at @muaythaiacademy_ getting to train alongside the baddest 65kg kickBoxer on the planet glory champ and multiple time stadium champ @petchpanomrung_kiatmoo_9 aswell as getting to spread the hitman style of Muaythai around in all the seminars …truly am blessed to live this life 💙 #muaythai #fighterslife #blessed”

Jarred Brooks, fans, and various other fighters filled Liam Harrison’s comment section with praise for his power, including the following people:

“Jesus Christ imagine taking one of those shots 😱”

“That guys power is next level man my favourite Thai fighter even his nightmares are scared of him 😱🥊”

“Man’s got Vibranium infused Adamantium hip flexors”

“EVERY SHOT WITH 100% DEVASTATING POWER AND INTENT….. AWESOME BUDDY 🔥🔥🔥"

“Monster” - ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks

Liam Harrison just turned 38 years old while preparing for his highly-anticipated comeback. Although the odds are stacked against him, the Leeds native plans to bounce back and return to a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight.

Luckily, Harrison has exchanged trash talk with the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty. As a result, fans are intrigued by that action-packed matchup, which could lead to ‘Hitman’ being fast-tracked to another title fight.

With that said, ‘Hitman’ must get back in the win column first, which he plans to do in early 2024.