Jihin Radzuan admits she isn’t ready to fight Stamp for atomweight gold: “I want to prove myself more”

No.5-ranked atomweight MMA contender Jihin Radzuan prefers to take things one step at a time before earning a shot to challenge for Stamp Fairtex’s divisional strap one day.

The Malaysian fighter, of course, has her eyes on her teammate’s prized ONE atomweight world championship. While she sees that as something she'll visit down the road, 'Shadow Cat' is first looking to climb up the rankings.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the Fairtex Training Center and Ultimate MMA Academy student had this to say:

“I want to climb and prove myself more to get to [that point]. I want to prove myself more and get to where I deserve for now.”

The Johor Bahru native has played a pivotal role in Stamp's recent success following their fight at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year.

Despite losing to the three-sport queen via unanimous decision inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the 25-year-old’s output was enough to impress the coaches at Fairtex Training Center.

At the start of the year, Radzuan switched to the world-renowned gym to assist the Thai megastar with her MMA drills.

That decision has proved to be on the button for Stamp, who garnered highlight-reel finishes over Alyse Anderson and during her title-clinching display over Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

