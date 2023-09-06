Jihin Radzuan says it’s easy to ‘master techniques’ alongside Stamp at Fairtex Gym

Since immersing herself with world champions such as Stamp at the revered Fairtex Gym in Pattaya, Thailand, Jihin Radzuan has seen massive upgrades to her overall game.

Not only has the former No.5-ranked atomweight MMA contender managed to equip herself with a better stand-up arsenal, but she admits her ground game has also been refined compared to what it was in the past.

One of the reasons for that is the shared mindset that everyone on the mat brings to each training session. While she found it difficult to settle in, ‘Shadow Cat’ says she enjoys each stretch even more now as Stamp motivates her to give it her all.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Radzuan said:

“We can just switch our focus when we are trying to master our techniques.”

Radzuan was called in to support Stamp once again, after forming a good friendship alongside the No.1-ranked atomweight MMA and helping her yield a positive result in her last match.

After losing her first MMA world title bout to Angela Lee at ONE X, the Thai megastar got back on the road to another title shot with a win over Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year.

Radzuan then assisted Stamp throughout her training camp for Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10, where the Thai sealed a shot at the interim world title versus Ham Seo Hee.

Their world title clash will go down at ONE Fight Night 14 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and for free.