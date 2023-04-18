Jihin Radzuan says Stamp Fairtex can adjust to her opponent’s style

Stamp Fairtex is known as one of the best pure strikers in the world today, but her former opponent Jihin Radzuan believes there’s more to the Thai superstar.

Jihin was recently in Thailand helping Stamp prepare for her match against Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs. Moraes III this May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jihin recounted the several weeks she’s trained at Fairtex Gym to help in Stamp’s training camp for ONE Fight Night 10.

Jihin said that she was in awe of just how Stamp Fairtex can absorb all kinds of information and use that knowledge to adapt to her opponent’s style during fights.

Though the fight is far from official, there are already those in the MMA community who are expecting Stamp Fairtex to face South Korean star Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

Jihin also predicted that Ham could be in for a difficult fight against the former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion:

“Although you can predict what she’s going to do, you can see her game already, like she’s going for the straight hand. So if let’s say she’s going to do the same thing against Stamp, you know I think it’s going to be a different story.”

That match, however, will have to depend on the result of Stamp’s bout against Anderson in the United States.

The winner between Alyse Anderson and Stamp at ONE Fight Night 10 could face Ham for the interim world title.

ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States and will be broadcast live and for free in North America via Prime Video.

