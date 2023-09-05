Jihin Radzuan says Stamp Fairtex switches to ‘dead serious’ mode when training

With a dream of becoming a bonafide three-sport world champion, Stamp Fairtex isn’t messing around as much as she normally does, per teammate Jihin Radzuan.

The former No.5-ranked contender has seen both sides of the Fairtex Gym exponent, having worked alongside the two-division queen for a second successive fight camp.

Her light-hearted nature and approachable manner have brought the two together. At the same time, they’ve developed a friendship that goes beyond a world of just submission and sparring.

Above all that, though, Radzuan has been most impressed by Stamp’s ability to be a workhorse when it’s time for business.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, ‘Shadow Cat’ had this to say on how quickly the Thai fighter’s mindset can flick when it matters most:

“We play before training, joke around, and mess around, but we are dead serious during sparring or drilling.”

That mental fortitude has helped athletes around the world-renowned gym ease their way to becoming some of the best superstars in martial arts today. Stamp’s story is no different.

The former atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion has spent her entire career at the gym in Pattaya, Thailand, and she credits the training at the gym for making her the superstar she is today.

As she attempts for a second shot at an MMA world title after falling short to Angela Lee at ONE X last year, it’s safe to say the three-sport athlete is in the right hands to turn her dream into reality.

Find out if she can go on to achieve that against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in live and for free.