Jihin Radzuan says Stamp Fairtex is not taking ‘veteran’ Ham Seo Hee lightly: “It’s hard to count her out”

Stamp Fairtex is not taking South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee lightly in their title showdown later this month, the Thai superstar’s friend and training partner Jihin Radzuan said.

25-year-old Stamp will be battling ‘Hamzzang’ for the interim ONE atomweight mixed martial arts world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29. The title showdown is the headlining fight of the event happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Radzuan shared that Stamp is hard at work in training, expecting Ham Seo Hee not going to be a pushover come fight night because of her extensive experience.

‘Shadow Cat’ said:

“Ham, being a veteran, it’s hard to count her out. Both will come to fight, and I’m excited for it.”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp is seeking to become a three-sport ONE world champion, having previously held at the same time the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

The Thai juggernaut is coming off an impressive knockout win over American Alyse Anderson in their showdown back in May in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. The win also earned her a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

Ham Seo Hee, meanwhile, earned a spot in the interim world title fight by racing to her third straight victory in as many fights in ONE last March, defeating Itsuki Hirata of Japan by unanimous decision.

Her two previous victories were both over Filipino contender Denice Zamboanga.

Prior to joining ONE, 36-year-old Ham competed and won titles in Rizin, Road FC and Jewels. She also saw action in the UFC.

ONE is having an interim atomweight world title fight because longtime division queen Angela Lee is on a self-imposed break for personal reasons.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.