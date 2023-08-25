Jihin Radzuan says Stamp’s ‘nice’ personality goes beyond the circle: “That's exactly how she is”

Stamp Fairtex is adored by millions worldwide, including newest training partner, Jihin Radzuan.

On the global stage of ONE Championship, the Thai superstar’s fighting style, charisma, and trademark dance have helped her evolve into one of the biggest stars in martial arts.

Behind closed doors, the Fairtex Gym athlete spends hours trying to make her fights an absolute must-watch. Still, with the burden and focus, she is always in good spirits, according to the Malaysian athlete, a former No.5-ranked atomweight contender.

Having been the lead sparring partner of the former two-sport queen for her debut fight in the US versus Alyse Anderson and her upcoming world title clash against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14, ‘Shadow Cat’ recognizes Stamp as one of the nicest athletes she’s met.

In fact, she admitted that her former rival has been one of the main reasons why she has taken her training at Fairtex Gym like duck to water.

Radzuan told Sportskeeda MMA:

“You know how I am, I’m a bit of an introvert. So, when I first came here, I found it a bit difficult because I was shy.”

She added:

“But Stamp came up to me, settled me down, and we’ve been buddies since that day. How you see her in interviews or on television, that's exactly how she is to all of us at the gym.”

The No.1-ranked contender's persona will, however, be temporarily put aside when she enters fight mode against Ham in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

As she inches closer to her goal, the Fairtex Gym athlete is locked on becoming a three-sport queen. Find out if she can do so on Friday, September 29.

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America get all the action live and for free.