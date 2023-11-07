"Jiri’s antenna is GOATed" - Paulo Costa's hilarious take on hairstyles of Jiri Prochazka and Sean O'Malley leaves fans in splits

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has one of the most unique haircuts in combat sports.

Middleweight contender Paulo Costa recently commented on it and also remarked at bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley's coloured hairstyles.

"great professionals , bad haircuts. Me and my haircut machine missed this [face with tears of joy]"

Fans joined Costa and commented under his post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Jiri’s antenna is GOATed bro"

"Don't talk about my lawyer like that"

"turkish hair"

Fans also made fun of Paulo Costa.

"Your head would look like ariel’s if not for your turkey trip"

"They are UFC champions ! Not pullouts"

Jiri Prochazka addresses Jamahal Hill's comments about being the champion

Jiri Prochazka addressed comments from Jamahal Hill who, along with Prochazka, did not lose his belt in a fight but rather to an injury.

Jiri Prochazka addressed Hill's comments about him still being the champion in an interview on The MMA Hour. He refused to be bothered by talk from other fighters and spoke about focusing on himself.

“Yes, sure [I feel like the champ]. I have to take it like that, because it’s my mindset to direct it for this feeling, to show that I’m the champion. It was not nice. The guys like to talk – just talk. But please, be honest with yourself with this talking about others. I can speak the truth just about myself, because I don’t know about everything."

Prochazka also stated that he was not a fan of the other fighters and their recklessness with their comments. He claimed that his lifestyle was deeply personal to him.

"That’s what I don’t like about the guys, the other fighters. Some fighters take their speaking very seriously, and a lot of them, they don’t care. They just speak. For me, what I’m doing, what I’m saying, and everything, that’s my lifestyle.”

