Jo Nattawut pleased with his display against Tawanchai last year despite coming up short: “I always like my performance”

Veteran striker Jo Nattawut believes he did well in his first encounter with Tawanchai PK Saenchai despite ending up on the wrong end of a unanimous decision. That is why he is confident of holding his own when they battle it out in their rematch next week.

'Smokin' Jo' will vie for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in possession of Tawanchai at ONE 167 on June 7 in Thailand. It will serve as the main event of the card happening at the Impact Arena in Bangkok and airing live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

It is a rematch of their kickboxing showdown in October last year, where Tawanchai had himself a tough battle against Nattawut, who took the fight on short notice, before chalking up a decision victory.

Trending

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jo Nattawut, 34, shared his thoughts on his first encounter with the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout and their upcoming rematch.

The Thai Top Team athlete said:

"It was a good fight. I always like my performance no matter what. For this fight, I've had a good training camp."

Jo Nattawut came in as a late-replacement opponent against Tawanchai in their first battle, taking the place of original opponent Superbon, who was supposed to challenge for the featherweight Muay Thai gold before withdrawing because of injury.

Jo Nattawut says more preparation time will play a key role in Tawanchai rematch

Jo Nattawut enters his rematch with Tawanchai PK Saenchai on June 7 at ONE 167 on the back of a full training camp unlike in their first encounter and said it should help his cause in coming up with a victory and becoming a world champion.

He shared this in an interview with Sporstmanor, underscoring how having more preparation time would allow him to have a more fluid game and better showing.

He said:

"In the first fight, I think it was so much harder because I took the fight on short notice. But for this one, I have a full camp. And if I have a full camp, I have more time to prepare and bring a better game."

Watch the interview below:

Heading into ONE 167, Jo Nattawut is coming off a unanimous decision victory over American Luke Lessei in their featherweight Muay Thai clash back in December.