Jo Nattawut says Muay Thai will be “at the same level as boxing and MMA” in popularity soon

Jo Nattawut is excited to be right at the top of a sport that is building year upon year as Muay Thai becomes bigger worldwide.

“Smokin’” Jo is right at the forefront of that having competed against some of the very best in the world under the ONE Championship banner.

The Thai veteran also has faith that this consistent progress will only continue to grow as the sport draws more eyes to it.

In an interview with Combat Press, Nattawut said that the trajectory of Muay Thai might face some obstacles but he is confident that it will continue to progress:

“You know the history of the UFC. They lose money, lose money, lose money back in the day, right? But they kept pushing, kept pushing. You get some billionaire behind them then pushed. And Muay Thai, if it keeps going like this nonstop, it’s gonna be at the same level as boxing and [MMA].”

Nattawut can contribute to that growth this Friday, US primetime, when he takes on Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Jo Nattawut is in a perfect position to capitalize on the growth of Muay Thai

As the sport of Muay Thai continues to grow, it will only benefit all of the competitors that have dedicated their lives to it including Jo Nattawut.

At ONE Fight Night 17, he is set to return to the Circle to welcome Luke Lessei to the promotion in the final Fight Night event of the year on December 8.

With an all-striking card setting the tone for the remaining ONE Friday Fights cards of the year, ONE is looking to go out with a bang in 2023 by continuing to put the best strikers in the world on a platform.

That being said, there is no better place for “Smokin’” Jo to showcase his skills and compete right at the forefront of the Muay Thai explosion that he believes will continue for years to come.