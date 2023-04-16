A former UFC fighter who has hinted at making the transition to professional boxing has issued profanity-laced challenges to UK boxing stars Joe Joyce and Tommy Fury.

Several UFC fighters in recent times have made the transition to boxing owing to the better financial benefits and public exposure that comes with it. Fighters are also driven by the opportunity to showcase their skills in a new sport, and the desire to test themselves in a different combat discipline.

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till announced earlier this year that he would be departing the organization momentarily following a string of losses. The UK MMA star had lost five of his last six outings in the UFC. Till urged the UFC to let him leave temporarily so that he may pursue opportunities outside of the organization.

It appears that Darren Till has already identified potential boxing opponents for his debut. 'The Gorrila' recently challenged former interim WBO heavyweight champion Joe Joyce and boxer/reality TV personality Tommy Fury to a fight. The 30-year-old took to Twitter to issue a challenge by writing:

"Carl Froch is a long-nosed twat. Rocky Fielding is a big lanky sh*thouse. Tommy Fury is a fat f**king juice head & joe Joyce is a fat miserable cu*t. All can get it. Let’s go trolls. F**king shithouses."

Earlier tonight, Joe Joyce lost to Zhilei Zhang in the sixth round via doctor stoppage at the Copper Box Arena in London. This was his first professional boxing defeat. Tommy Fury, meanwhile, was last seen inside the squared circle against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Fury handed Paul the first loss of his boxing career earlier this year.

Check out the tweet below:

When Darren Till compared Joe Joyce's personality to a loaf of bread

Former UFC middleweight star Darren Till had attacked British boxer Joe Joyce on social media, labeling him boring. Joyce was the target of Till's opinionated commentary about his fellow combat sports competitors.

Darren Till was at the forefront of MMA fighters who actively engaged with fans on social media. Till has successfully leveraged social media to keep his followers engaged.

When it comes to the heavyweight division, Darren Till sees no compelling reason why Joyce could be considered a serious contender. When describing Joyce, 'The Gorilla' likened his quiet demeanor to that of a loaf of bread. Till's comments are usually meant to be in jest, but this time they tapped into a well of criticism that Joyce has felt before. Till took to Twitter and wrote:

"Who’s got the better personality? I’m taking the right for the win."

Check out Till's tweet about Joyce's personality below:

