Joe Rogan and Andrew Santino call out bizarre coincidences in Charlie Kirk shooting incident

Joe Rogan and Andrew Santino recently gave their thoughts on the assassination of Charlie Kirk, talking about the individual who was immediately taken into custody after the shooting incident.

On Sep. 10, Kirk was present in front of 3,000 people on the campus of Utah Valley University as part of his 'The American Comeback Tour.' The conservative activist was shot in the neck and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he did not survive, as Donald Trump shared the news of his death on X.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan spoke to Santino and discussed the 71-year-old George Hodgson Zinn, who deceived the authorities by claiming to be the shooter. The UFC commentator added that Zinn had previously been present at a number of devastating incidents:

''First of all, there was that one guy who is the decoy. All right. So, you got this guy who's an older guy, who starts yelling out, didn't he take his pants down? He took his pants down. This guy was at 9/11. He was at the Boston bombing...So somehow or another this guy has the state of mind that the moment someone gets shot, he yells out and says, 'I did it. I did it.' And takes his pants down or something like that. Then he gets arrested for child p*rn right away.''

He added:

''When the internet people start going, how are you at all these different things? Like what are the odds? Like if someone ran it through one of the chat GPT fu*king Perplexity things, like what are the odds that this guy would be at all those different events and be involved? Like zero...Listen, I'm not saying this guy isn't insane. He's clearly insane and or not or he's professionally insane.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:18):

What did Joe Rogan say after learning about Charlie Kirk's demise?

Joe Rogan was recording a podcast episode with actor Charlie Sheen when he heard the news of Charlie Kirk's death earlier this month.

The 58-year-old praised the conservative activist:

''There’s going to be a lot of people celebrating this. It’s so scary. It’s so dangerous too, to celebrate or to in any way encourage this kind of behaviour from human beings. [Kirk's] not a violent guy, he’s talking to people on college campuses. He wasn’t even particularly rude. He tried to be pretty reasonable with people. He’s a very intelligent guy whether you agree with him or don’t.'' [3:13 of the video]

