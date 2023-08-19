Joe Rogan has three-word reaction to scientists recording a Pink Floyd song from patients' brain waves

Joe Rogan is no stranger to sharing his opinions on viral news. Recently, the renowned UFC commentator reacted to a unique report claiming communication could soon be possible without words.

The world's biggest podcaster usually expresses his opinions about various controversial topics on his highly-rated podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience.' Additionally, he uses his social media platform to put a shine on distinct content creators and ignites conversations about unusual subjects.

Recently, Rogan came across an article from Fortune's Erin Prater and shared it with his over 17 million followers.

The JRE host had three words to share his feelings about the article, he wrote:

"Here we go..."

Rogan has talked about his suspicions over advancements in technology before. The former Fear Factor host has joked about technology overtaking society just like science fiction movies have depicted on multiple occasions.

Joe Rogan posted about American scientists recording a song using a human's brain waves. The research was conducted at the University of California Berkeley. A Pink Floyd song, 'Another Brick in the Wall, Part 1', was used to conduct the research.

Rogan perhaps was intrigued by the thought of people being able to communicate without any words and how significant this discovery could be. Thus, he shared his curiosity with his followers.

On the business end, Joe Rogan will be returning to the commentary booth to call fights at UFC 292.

Joe Rogan was once left astounded by this technology

While modern technologies have often impressed Joe Rogan, he has also expressed his amazement by the construction of Pyramids several times. He praised this wonder of the world, in an episode on the JRE podcast, saying:

"Pyramids are the ultimate f**k you to anybody who thinks they understand the human timeline."

Rogan was shocked at how researchers are yet to figure out the technologies that built the Pyramid nearly 5000+ years ago.