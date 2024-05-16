Johan Ghazali raves about Tawanchai's world-class striking: "The best of the best in Muay Thai today"

A group of world-class strikers are coming to put on a show at the Impact Arena for ONE 167 with Tawanchai PK Saenchai being one of the most highly regarded. The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is still so young in his career but is considered to be one of the best in the world.

On a night of action that features the likes of Stamp, Rodtang, and Liam Harrison, he will look to put on a striking showcase in the co-main event of the evening.

His next title defense comes in the form of a rematch with Jo Nattawut following their closely contested kickboxing bout that went down last October.

Another very highly thought of striker is Johan Ghazali, who is currently building a name for himself as one of the biggest prospects in striking today.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he spoke about his admiration for the featherweight Muay Thai world champion and his arsenal of weapons:

"His biggest strengths are his left kicks and his lead teeps. Those are his primary weapons. But everything else that he throws, his hands, his movement, it's the best of the best in Muay Thai today."

Tawanchai is still getting better with each fight

His last fight was arguably the biggest win that Tawanchai has secured in his career to date as he defended his title at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Not many fighters can say that they have gone the distance and beaten a world-class competitor like Superbon, but that's exactly what the featherweight Muay Thai king did at Lumpinee.

Now he is focused on settling the score with Nattawut after many believed that 'Smokin' Jo deserved to get his hand raised in their previous meeting at ONE Fight Night 15.

A champion who holds himself as high as Tawanchai isn't going to let that sit in the background and on fight night, he will look to show Nattawut once and for all who the best striker in the division is.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action for free.