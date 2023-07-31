John Lineker breaks down the booming combo he used to blast Bibiano Fernandes to the phantom zone

American Top Team standout John Lineker rocked the ONE bantamweight division in March last year by knocking out longtime champion and fellow Brazilian Bibiano Fernandes.

‘Hands of Stone’ fashioned out the impressive KO victory with a booming combination that sent ‘The Flash’ instantly crashing to the mat in defeat in the second round.

Lineker recently broke down the thunderous combo he used for stopping Fernandes to ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson .

In an Instagram video post by ONE, the 33-year-old fighter is seen taking Chilson through the combination, which had him targeting the forearm first to clear some space and then following it up with a booming left that finished the fight.

The video post also included an actual clip of what went down during the match.

Check out the post below:

Unfortunately for John Lineker, his reign was short-lived as he was stripped of the world title even before he was able to make his first defense.

Last October, he was scheduled to defend the bantamweight gold against Fabricio Andrade, but lost the title in the lead-up for missing weight. The fight still pushed through, but ended in a no-contest.

He Lineker had a chance to reclaim the belt in February in a rematch with Andrade for the vacant world title, but lost by technical knockout, unable to continue beyond the fourth round from all the telling punches to the face he received throughout.

The fighter is out to get a win to kickstart his push for another shot at the world title. He now looks to redeem himself when he returns to action this week at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

‘Hands of Stone’ will take on South Korean Kim Jae Woong in a featured bantamweight clash, in part of a nine-fight offering happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The clash will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.