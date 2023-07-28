John Lineker credits hard labor as a kid helped develop his stunning knockout power

John Lineker’s punching power has been the stuff of legends in mixed martial arts, and its origins go back not to the gym but to a more laborious place.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Hands of Stone’ credits his early work in construction as the source of his thunderous power.

Lineker said he would often help around in construction while growing up, and it usually involved carrying sacks of cement or even breaking down concrete.

The Brazilian star said:

“I believe that this helped a lot to develop the power of my punches. I always did menial jobs, always carrying weight, and that helped a lot to develop my strength.”

That raw power eventually translated into skull-busting technique once Lineker got into MMA.

Lineker has 35 wins in his professional career with 17 coming by way of terrifying knockout.

After wreaking havoc in the United States and the UFC, Lineker moved to ONE Championship in 2019 where he quickly became a monstrous contender in the stacked bantamweight rankings.

Lineker had a stellar unanimous decision win debut against Muin Gafurov in October 2019, but it was in his next three fights that the stocky power-puncher became an absolute menace.

The now 33-year-old knocked out former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon and Troy Worthen before taking a chance at gold against Bibiano Fernandes at ONE: Lights Out in March 2022.

Fernandes was the then-reigning ONE bantamweight world champion, but Lineker went in with murderous intent and stalked the Brazilian legend with terrifying force.

After pushing Fernandes near the cage wall, Lineker launched a two-punch combo that sent ‘The Flash’ into the twilight zone.

Although he’s since relinquished the bantamweight throne, Lineker has a chance to get back to his precious seat if he gets past South Korean knockout artist Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13.

Lineker takes on Kim in an intriguing striker vs. striker matchup this August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

A win for Lineker will surely put him a step closer to challenging ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade for the gold, but he must first get the better of Kim in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.