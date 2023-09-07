John Lineker on criticism about weight problems: “People don't know what we go through”

Former ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts world champion John Lineker is shrugging off criticisms about his weight problems of late, choosing instead to focus on what he needs to do to address his struggles.

‘Hands of Stone’ had trouble making weight in two of his three previous fights, which cost him big.

The first was in October last year in his title showdown with Brazilian rival Fabricio Andarde. He was to defend the bantamweight gold but he lost it even before fight night as he failed to make weight and was stripped of the title.

Said fight, however, ended in a no-contest as he was unable to continue after he was accidentally struck in the groin in the third round.

The two met in a redo of the title match in February. But while he made weight, he fell to Andrade by technical knockout (corner stoppage) in the fourth round.

Then last month, John Lineker bounced back with a last-minute TKO win over South Korean Kim Jae Woong. The fight, originally set as a bantamweight clash, was rendered a catchweight though after the former missed weight anew.

Unfortunately for him, while the win merited a $50,000 performance bonus, for failing to make weight he was ruled ineligible to receive it.

The infractions have put John Lineker on the receiving end of criticisms from fans. He, however, is not giving too much into them, saying they do not know what athletes like him have to go through.

He shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“This weight loss issue and the criticism I received never really got to me. People don't know what we go through, they just talk about what they see. So, they really don't know what happened and the whole process that we face on a daily basis.”

Adding:

“I always try to do my best, I try to do everything right, like I did last time. But, of course, one detail or another we end up making mistakes. But all this only motivates me more to seek victory. Especially because I understand that I need to face that situation and overcome mistrust.”

John Lineker returns to action on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video in Singapore.

He will take on fellow bantamweight contender Stephen Loman of the Philippines, where he hopes to emerge as the winner to position himself once again for a title shot.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.