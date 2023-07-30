John Lineker focused on power and agility for Kim Jae Woong fight

John Lineker believes being more agile while maintaining his legendary power will be the key to scoring a victory against his next opponent, Kim Jae Woong.

‘Hands of Stone’ will be looking to get back into the win column after suffering his first defeat under the ONE Championship banner in February. Stepping into the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, John Lineker is tasked with taking out No. 2 ranked featherweight contender Kim Jae Woong. A formidable foe that has bested some of the biggest names in promotional history, including former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen.

Before strapping on the four-ounce gloves for his ONE Fight Night 13 clash, John Lineker sat down with ONE Championship to detail his training and game plan going into his highly anticipated return:

“Then I work on muscle power, and the third part of the training, I do functional training, where I work on agility,” Lineker said.

‘Hands of Stone’ will need all of his tools available when he takes on ‘The Fighting God’ inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on Friday night.

Kim Jae Woong is determined to earn himself a shot at a ONE world title and a win over a former champion and top contender like John Lineker is the perfect opportunity to make that wish come true.

Will Woong rise to the occasion and score the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career, or will the unforgiving power of John Lineker allow him to add another name to his lengthy hit list?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje