John Lineker has an idea of what Fabricio Andrade’s game plan will be against Jonathan Haggerty

John Lineker thinks Fabricio Andrade should get his bantamweight kickboxing contest in typical fashion against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16.

‘Hands of Stone’ competed against the reigning bantamweight MMA king twice over the past 12 months, with one match ending in a no-contest and another resulting in a fourth-round TKO defeat at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February.

With experience on the global stage with ‘Wonder Boy,’ the hard-hitting striking dynamo feels his fellow countryman should stick to the same game plan to push him onto his second world title under ONE Championship banners.

In an interview with the promotion before the November 3 card inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the knockout specialist gave his thoughts on his rival’s style.

Lineker said:

“I believe that Fabricio will work more in the long distance, playing the straight shots and working on the kicks.”

Fabricio Andrade has stuck to the same style to push him to a seven-match unbeaten run under the ONE banner, and ‘Hands of Stone’ sees no reason as to why the 26-year-old striker would need to complicate things ahead of his promotional kickboxing debut.

His ability to cut angles from the outside behind his punches and kicks was apparent in his victorious outings against Li Kai Wen and Jeremy Pacatiw. Moreover, he did the same against Lineker in both their contests.

Though Haggerty might prove to be a different grade of striker to those names mentioned above, Fabricio Andrade should be confident of his abilities, given his success in kickboxing before he transitioned into the all-encompassing discipline.

A win is far from guaranteed, but should he pack more power and precision on fight night, he could leave the legendary venue with a cracking win and as a ONE two-sport world champion.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 16 bill live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.