John Lineker lauds Stephen Loman’s improved grappling skills in big win over Bibiano Fernandes

Former ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts world champion John Lineker has been following the progress of his next opponent Stephen Loman of the Philippines and is impressed with what he has seen.

In particular, ‘Hands of Stone’ made mention of the improved grappling skills that ‘The Sniper’ showcased in his last victory over fellow Brazilian and former bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes in November 2022.

John Lineker shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“In his fight [against Fernandes], Loman was very confident on the ground and landed very strong ground-and-pound. His performance was very good, and he got this great victory over Bibiano.”

Stephen Loman, 28, was impressive in beating noted grappler Fernandes in his own game. The Filipino fighter steadily put pressure on ‘The Flash,’ which eventually wore down the Brazilian legend en route to a unanimous decision win.

It was his third straight victory in as many fights under ONE Championship.

It is the same tack that John Lineker will be taking note of when he faces Loman at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in a bantamweight showdown at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 33-year-old American Top Team standout is looking to make it back-to-back victories as he makes a push for another shot at the bantamweight MMA gold after falling short in reclaiming it against reigning champion Fabricio Andrade in February.

In his most recent fight last month, Lineker charged back late in the third and final round of his showdown against South Korean Kim Jae Woong, scoring a technical knockout (punches) victory in the final seconds.

ONE Fight Night 14 is bannered by three women title fights and features 10 exciting matches overall. It is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.