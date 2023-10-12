John Lineker on pivotal win over Stephen Loman: “I did what I always do”

John Lineker was expecting Stephen Loman to bring the heat to him during their crucial bantamweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 14.

Though he didn't quite get the exact response he wanted from the Team Lakay athlete, the Brazilian veteran was glad that he managed to play the role of the hunter on his way to a decisive win.

Speaking to ONE Championship after his second consecutive win on the global stage, 'Hands of Stone' revealed that he did not have anything else in his mind other than to put on a show and deliver a knockout.

John Lineker said:

“Thank God I managed to get another victory. I did what I always do. I went into the cage to get the knockout. Unfortunately, my opponent came up with a strategy to take me down, but I managed to defend his takedown attempts.”

Despite his best efforts to bring the fight to his foe with the intention to shut his lights out, Loman's chin and defense withstood everything Lineker threw at him.

Unlike his sensational last-minute highlight-reel win over Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 in August, John Lineker had to settle for a clear-cut unanimous decision win inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

With a pair of victories over elite opposition in just the last couple of months, ‘Hands of Stone’ hopes he has done enough to earn a trilogy showdown with Fabricio Andrade for the bantamweight MMA world title.

That goal will have to wait a little bit longer, though, as ‘Wonder Boy’ will have his hands busy as he is set to take on Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing gold in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3.

The entire card will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription live in U.S. primetime.