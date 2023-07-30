John Lineker recalls how older fighters were in awe of his power at 12 years old

John Lineker’s iconic one-punch knockout power is something that he developed from a very early age.

On Friday night, ‘Hands of Stone’ heads to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium intent on getting back into the win column after surrendering his ONE bantamweight world championship to newly crowned king, Fabricio Andrade. Standing in his way of scoring a win will be South Korean standout Kim Jae Woong.

Before stepping foot in the Mecca of Muay Thai, John Lineker spoke with ONE Championship about his incredible power and when he first noticed that his hands were truly special:

“I was sparring against guys heavier and older than me, and they already said at that time that my punches were too powerful for my size and my age."

Through four wins under the ONE Championship banner, John Lineker has scored three impressive knockouts, including a highlight-reel-worthy KO against legend Bibiano Fernandes in March 2022.

Despite his 15-year run that is filled to the brim with notable knockouts, his ONE Fight Night 13 opponent is far from impressed. Kim Jae Woong has created his own highlight reel over the last few years, racking up wins against fellow standouts Tetsuya Yamada and Kevin Belingon. Not to mention, former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen.

Will ‘The Fighting God’ score the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career thus far, or will John Lineker get back to winning ways inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

